Wildfire protection plan available now for review

LINCOLN – The public can now review and make comments on the latest Community Wildfire Protection Plan for southeast Nebraska.

Cass County is included in the coverage of this plan that is intended to help the various agencies and organizations that manage fires in this area. The plan was overseen by the Nebraska Forest Service.

Landowners in the counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for migration efforts in at-risk areas. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, cities and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.

Through July 24, review copies will be available online at https://nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/Southeast.pdf or at public libraries in this area.

