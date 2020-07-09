You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wildfire protection plan available now for review
View Comments

Wildfire protection plan available now for review

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – The public can now review and make comments on the latest Community Wildfire Protection Plan for southeast Nebraska.

Cass County is included in the coverage of this plan that is intended to help the various agencies and organizations that manage fires in this area. The plan was overseen by the Nebraska Forest Service.

Landowners in the counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for migration efforts in at-risk areas. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, cities and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.

Through July 24, review copies will be available online at https://nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/Southeast.pdf or at public libraries in this area.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News