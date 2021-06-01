Wiles selling surplus vegetables to the public

PLATTSMOUTH – Every year, Bruce Wiles plants vegetables in his garden, mainly for his restaurant at The Hop Yard.
This year, well…
“This year I got carried away a little bit,” he said recently. “I planted a lot more than I needed.”
Now, Wiles is selling his large surplus to the public. There are hundreds of tomato plants of different varieties, zucchini, various squash varieties, eggplant, basil, sweet and hot pepper plants, cucumbers, large pumpkins, edible flowers, sunflowers and more.
According to Wiles, he began planting around the first of April in one of his two greenhouses on the property at 18003 Club View Drive, just east of U.S. Highway 75.
“I had room in the greenhouse and they took up half of one greenhouse,” Wiles said.
“Everything was grown from seed. When you’re in a greenhouse, you have great growing conditions.”
Recently, he took all the plants outdoors to get acclimated to the sun.
“You can’t go straight from the greenhouse to the garden,” Wiles said.
The room in the greenhouse was available after he and his wife, Annette, decided to end the raising of hops and turn their focus to hemp.
“We started growing hemp two years ago,” Wiles said. “It has filled that gap.”
They are growing hemp featuring CBD that stands for cannabidiol.
“A lot of our customers are enjoying the benefits of CBD,” Wiles said. “It eases muscle pain and helps relieve stress and tension.”
They plan on expanding their hemp business, he added.
They are also continuing to raise bees for the honey they produce, Wiles said.
His vegetable plants are now available for sale from $4 to $6 each.
The best time to purchase them is on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the day, Wiles said.