Wiles selling surplus vegetables to the public

PLATTSMOUTH – Every year, Bruce Wiles plants vegetables in his garden, mainly for his restaurant at The Hop Yard.

This year, well…

“This year I got carried away a little bit,” he said recently. “I planted a lot more than I needed.”

Now, Wiles is selling his large surplus to the public. There are hundreds of tomato plants of different varieties, zucchini, various squash varieties, eggplant, basil, sweet and hot pepper plants, cucumbers, large pumpkins, edible flowers, sunflowers and more.

According to Wiles, he began planting around the first of April in one of his two greenhouses on the property at 18003 Club View Drive, just east of U.S. Highway 75.

“I had room in the greenhouse and they took up half of one greenhouse,” Wiles said.

“Everything was grown from seed. When you’re in a greenhouse, you have great growing conditions.”

Recently, he took all the plants outdoors to get acclimated to the sun.

“You can’t go straight from the greenhouse to the garden,” Wiles said.