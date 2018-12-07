PLATTSMOUTH – Lori Williams plans on making her new downtown Plattsmouth retail store unique.
“I want people to be amazed and surprised and come back,” she said.
Williams is the owner of Rhinestones and Angels at 530 Main St and features hard-to-find new and some gently-used clothes and furniture she refurbished herself.
“I love furniture pieces falling apart and making them whole again,” she said. “I love to be hands-on. I love to do it myself. My parents ran an antique shop and I was raised to appreciate furniture.”
Her emphasis on the refurbishing is on the more modern look, Williams said.
Williams, who opened her store on the Thanksgiving weekend, said she doesn’t want to be in competition with the area’s similar store owners who have been “wonderful and welcoming.”
Nevertheless, she added, “I want to find things that are different. I do want to be something that sets me apart.”
There is one rack of gently-used women’s clothing, worn just once or twice, Williams said, but otherwise her selection offers new styles she spent hours, even weeks finding.
Williams plans on bringing in children’s clothing soon, she added.
Other items coming include women’s makeup with a mirror so they can sample it to determine whether to buy it or not.
There’s even more.
“I’m working on making jewelry, rather than buying it,” Williams said.
Though this is her first venture in running a business, Williams gained retail experience by working at Nebraska City’s Fort store, eventually becoming a manager.
Besides her upbringing, Williams’ interest in making furniture “whole again,” was also inspired from a traffic accident some years back with the fear she might never walk again.
“I had to make myself whole again,” Williams said.
Since her store is still relatively new, it’s open at the moment just four days a week and her clothing and furniture collection is somewhat limited. That will change, though, Williams said.
“The store is going to be full.”
Williams wants to hold an official grand opening soon, she said.
“I want to bring something to downtown,” she said.
Her hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.