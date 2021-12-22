Wind storm spawned two tornadoes in Cass County, NWS said

VALLEY – Two tornadoes officially touched down in Cass County from a powerful wind storm on Dec. 15, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Valley.

Originally, four were listed, but two in the Beaver Lake area were combined into one, with another combined with a tornado near Nehawka, based on later surveys at the scene, the NWS said.

At 4:09 p.m. that day, an EF-2 tornado touched down in the Beaver Lake area and traveled 2.6 miles within two minutes, the NWS said. Its maximum width was 200 yards.

In its summary of that tornado, the NWS said, “Three witnesses observed tornado form south side of lake. Roof taken off residence. Several hardwood trees snapped and pine trees uprooted or snapped. Tornado continued northeast where it did substantial damage to a horse farm. Extension of house destroyed. Horse trailer rolled. Several large trees snapped and uprooted.”

There were no injuries or fatalities, the NWS said.

The other tornado, also an EF-2, was reported at 4:06 p.m. three miles northeast of Nehawka and had an estimated peak wind speed of 125 mph. It traveled 3.59 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards. It lasted three minutes, the NWS said.

In its summary of this tornado, the NWS said, “Tornado removed roof from house. Roof over garage uplifted and displaced. House moved slightly on foundation. Several large pines and oak trees snapped. Additional damage to power poles was noted, along with total destruction of a farm outbuilding near Highway 75 and Baxter Loop.”

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Altogether, there were 19 reported tornadoes that day in its coverage area, the NWS said.

Until then, only five tornadoes were ever recorded in December in this area, according to Clint Aegerter, meteorologist.

“It was a real strong system that came through,” he said. “It’s certainly rare.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.