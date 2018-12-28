PLATTSMOUTH – It’s like going to different places on a trip, or in this case, a sip.
The second annual Fruit of the Vine, a wine tasting event featuring wines from home and abroad, will be held on Friday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the St. John the Baptist School gym, 500 S. 18th St.
This event is presented by St. John the Baptist School and Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard and Tasting Room.
Approximately 100 people attended last year’s event and had a great time, according to Barb Slattery. Therefore, the goal is to entertain 150 people this time, she said.
“It’s meant to be a community event that’s fun,” Slattery said. “The purpose is to education the public about wines and to have fun.”
Red and white wines, sweet and dry flavors from Nebraska, California, Italy and Germany will be offered, along with a table featuring the “bubbly,” she said.
Craft beers will be on hand, also, she said, along with heavy appetizers.
Tickets are $30 per person through Dec. 31. After that, tickets will be $35 per person.
Those attending must be 21 years old or older.
All proceeds will benefit St. John the Baptist School.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Deb Walton at debwalton@cdolinc.