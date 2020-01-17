PLATTSMOUTH – Winter definitely came to Cass County on Friday with snow and freezing rain, with bitterly cold wind chills forecast for the next couple of days.
An estimated 2 inches of snow fell on Plattsmouth and throughout the county on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb.
The snow created slick roads in many spots, according to the Cass County Emergency Management office, which requested drivers to use caution or even to stay off the roads.
For the month, the amount of snowfall for this area is about normal, said Katie Gross, meteorologist.
“Since Dec. 1, we’re about 4 inches below normal,” she said.
There were no reported weather-related accidents posted on the websites of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department or the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire and Police departments.
You have free articles remaining.
However, according to the Nebraska State Patrol website, one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 on Friday near Hershey. The fatal crash was among more than 200 weather-related incidents that troopers responded to on Friday.
Saturday evening’s forecast calls for a low around 0 degrees with wind chills as low as minus 10 degrees.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of just 8 degrees with a wind chill of minus 14. Sunday night’s low is expected to dip to minus 4.
Monday is projected to be even colder during the day with a high of 7 degrees and an evening low of minus 4.
A warm-up begins on Tuesday with slight chances of snow on Thursday and Friday.