PLATTSMOUTH—This winter has not only been brutal as far as snow and cold temperatures, but it has also been an expensive one for the Plattsmouth city budget.
Meanwhile, street crews have started filling in potholes, another nuisance of winter weather.
The city has already spent its yearly amount of $60,000 budgeted for salt, sand and rock, said Erv Portis, city administrator.
“We went over that amount yesterday (Monday),” Portis said on Tuesday. “We still have to buy rock for the summer.”
The city is expected to exceed the $18,000 budgeted for workers’ overtime, he added.
“It’s been a costly winter,” Portis said.
To make up for that overrun, adjustments will have to be made elsewhere in the budget, he said.
“Some things won’t be done or will be delayed,” he said.
With snow melting, crews have begun patching potholes though that was put on hold on Tuesday and Wednesday because of rain. Crews are patching potholes now and will make repairs later where needed, Portis said.
“Our crews have done a great job, but they’re tired of winter, too,” Portis said, adding that residents seem to be understanding of the situation. “Winter is something we can’t control.”
The city has also ordered 10,000 sand bags in anticipation of possible flooding, Portis said.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation issued a statement advising motorists to be aware of possible flooding around the state. It recommends that motorists should plan their travel by checking 511 prior to leaving.
511 provides the most up-to-date travel conditions and is available at all time by dialing 511 or online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.
“Please remember, just a few inches of water can impact your vehicle’s ability to navigate, cause it to stall, or even float it,” the NDOT statement said. “Should you encounter water over a
roadway, never drive through it. Turn around – don’t drown.”
Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seatbelt and children are in a car safety seat, according to the NDOT. What’s more, drivers should never use cruise control in wet weather.