Winter is not over, weather official says

PLATTSMOUTH – Area residents awoke Monday to find more snow on the ground than predicted prior to bedtime.

And, snow in bigger amounts may be coming again this week.

Last weekend’s storm that began late Sunday evening brought a wide range of snowfall totals for this part of eastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

An exact snowfall amount for the Plattsmouth area wasn’t available to the NWS as of late Monday, but was probably around two inches, based on specific totals nearby, according to the NWS.

Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska City each received two inches, while Cedar Creek received one-and-a-half inches, according to meteorologist Van DeWald.

Glenwood, Iowa, had more than three inches, he said.

In the Omaha area, some spots received just one inch, while Ralston reported more than four inches, DeWald said.

“A heavier band of snow set up last (Sunday) night and it definitely produced a little more snow than was predicted,” he said. “Plattsmouth got upgraded to a winter weather advisory at 12:10 a.m. Monday for up to a couple of inches of accumulation. Prior to that, it was less than an inch (forecast).”

Another storm was predicted to hit the Plattsmouth area Wednesday evening through the following evening with the potential of dumping between three and six inches, DeWald said.

What’s more, evening lows could be in the single digits, possibly below zero on Friday evening, he said.

“Winter is not over,” DeWald said.

