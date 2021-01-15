Winter makes blustery return to area

PLATTSMOUTH – Winter made a blustery return to Cass County overnight Thursday into Friday with blizzard-like winds that made travel time consuming, even dangerous.

One woman said it took her 40 minutes early Friday morning to travel from her Beaver Lake home to her job in downtown Plattsmouth.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Valley, a wind gust of 60 mph was recorded at the Plattsmouth Airport at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A wind gust of 51 mph was recorded there at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, according to the NWS.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday snow was continuing to fall in Plattsmouth. Snow amounts at that time were in excess of two inches, according to numerous reports from the NWS.

The storm canceled schools and most, if not all, Friday events.

The Plattsmouth High School boys and girls basketball games against Beatrice have been rescheduled at the school for Saturday with the girls game starting at 1 p.m., followed immediately by the boys game.

