 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter makes blustery return to area
View Comments

Winter makes blustery return to area

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Winter made a blustery return to Cass County overnight Thursday into Friday with blizzard-like winds that made travel time consuming, even dangerous.

One woman said it took her 40 minutes early Friday morning to travel from her Beaver Lake home to her job in downtown Plattsmouth.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Valley, a wind gust of 60 mph was recorded at the Plattsmouth Airport at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A wind gust of 51 mph was recorded there at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, according to the NWS.

As of 2 p.m. on Friday snow was continuing to fall in Plattsmouth. Snow amounts at that time were in excess of two inches, according to numerous reports from the NWS.

The storm canceled schools and most, if not all, Friday events.

The Plattsmouth High School boys and girls basketball games against Beatrice have been rescheduled at the school for Saturday with the girls game starting at 1 p.m., followed immediately by the boys game.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News