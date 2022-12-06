Witte announces food drive, new staff members

PLATTSMOUTH – Witte Physical Therapy, with clinics in Plattsmouth and Louisville, is once again holding a food drive to help those in need this holiday season.

The public can bring non-perishable food items, or monetary donations, to either clinic, said Dan Witte, owner.

“We have collection boxes at the two clinics and we will donate the items to a local food pantry in Plattsmouth and Louisville,” Witte said.

This food drive began several years ago, he said, with several boxes of food collected last year.

What’s more, his staff matches the public donations, Witte said.

“It’s been a good collaborative effort,” he said.

The Plattsmouth clinic is located at 16304 Westside Drive, Ste. 400, just south of Hy-Vee, and the Louisville clinic is located at 1268 E. Henry St., Ste. 1.

The food drive will continue through Jan. 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, there are three new staff members who will help the firm continue providing a wide range of services for its patients, Witte said.

Alex Trautman is a new physical therapist at the Louisville clinic, Witte said.

“He is a certified exercise physiologist,” Witte said.

One of his specialties, Witte said, is helping people transition from their physical therapy plan of care to an individual health and wellness plan once they’re on their own.

A Creighton University graduate, Trautman was working for the firm as an intern before becoming a permanent staff member, Witte said.

“Alex has been a good addition,” Witte said.

Mollie Rew, a physical therapy assistant, is another new addition who works at both clinics, he said.

Rew has received extra training in orthopedic manual therapy techniques and blood flow restriction training that utilizes adaptive equipment to help her patients regain muscle size and strength faster, Witte said.

“Mollie has been practicing for about 11 years,” he said.

Lindsey Norton not only works at the Plattsmouth clinic, but serves as an athletic trainer for Plattsmouth High School, Witte said.

“This is the third year Witte Physical Therapy has contracted with the school for athletic training,” Witte said. “Lindsey has been at the school this year.”

At the clinic, Norton will serve as a physical therapy assistant.

“She has both degrees – athletic training and physical therapy assistant,” Witte said. “I think we made three great additions.”