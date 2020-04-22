Woman accidentally drives vehicle into courthouse wall
  • Updated
damaged wall

A portion of a brick wall on the west side of the Cass County Courthouse was taken out after a woman accidentally drove her vehicle into it on Wednesday morning. The woman was not injured, but the wall and her vehicle sustained damages totaling more than $1,500.

 Photo courtesy of Cass County Sheriff's Department/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – A brick wall on the west side of the Cass County Courthouse was damaged after a woman accidentally drove her vehicle into it on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said the accident occurred shortly after 8:20 a.m. on the North Fourth Street side of the courthouse. The wall is along the handicapped access ramp to the building.

According to Brueggemann, the vehicle was a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by 50-year-old Elaine Berg of Bellevue. Berg was in the process of parking when she mistakenly pressed down on the accelerator and jumped over the sidewalk and struck the wall, he said.

There were no injuries and seatbelts were in use. Damage to the vehicle and wall is over $1,500, Brueggemann said. The investigation is complete.

