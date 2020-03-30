Woman accused of shooting a dog near Eagle

EAGLE – A 50-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend involving the shooting death of her boyfriend’s dog at a residence in rural Eagle.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department were dispatched around 8 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Holdrege Street in rural Eagle for a belated disturbance.

The deputies made contact with Ahmad Hajihakimi, 51, who advised his girlfriend, Threasa Gunderson, 50, had threatened to shoot his dog while he was away from the residence.

Hajihakimi returned to the residence and requested deputies to respond for his personal welfare and to check on the pets, Brueggemann said.

Upon arrival, deputies noted there was blood in a vehicle parked at the residence, and located a 9mm shell casing on the ground with blood leading away from the dogs’ shed. Deputies contacted Gunderson, who initially said that the dogs ran away, but later Gunderson said she had shot and killed one of the dogs during the night due to the dog's alleged poor health.

Further investigation, however, revealed the dog was in good health, Brueggemann said. Gunderson was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

