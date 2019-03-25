PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln woman who participated in an illegal sexual act with an underage boy in Plattsmouth entered a plea Monday morning.
Janelle L. Carlson, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. She pled no contest to one Class II felony charge of attempted sexual assault of a child-first degree-ages 12-15.
Authorities had originally charged Carlson with a Class 1B felony of sexual assault of a child-first degree-ages 12-15. Carlson accepted a plea deal in order to reduce her mandatory prison time. A Class II felony charge carries a mandatory term of 1-50 years of incarceration.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Cass County Sheriff’s Office authorities learned about an alleged sexual event that had taken place between Carlson and a teenage boy in late 2016. The boy was between the ages of 12-15 at the time.
Authorities interviewed both Carlson and the boy about the incident. Both people said they had been smoking marijuana before going into the bedroom of a Plattsmouth residence. Authorities decided to press charges after hearing from both of them.
Carlson remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith ordered her to take part in a pre-sentence investigation interview and report. Carlson will be sentenced April 29.