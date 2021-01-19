Woman enters plea to second DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A woman who was driving drunk with two children in her car in Louisville pled no contest to misdemeanor charges this past week.
Craig resident Shannelle M. Krebbs, 42, appeared in Cass County Court on Jan. 12 for a plea hearing. She accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors in a case that originally featured seven charges.
Krebbs pled no contest to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense. She admitted having a valid prior DUI conviction in Douglas County in January 2019. She also pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor charge of transport child while intoxicated.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss five additional misdemeanor charges. These included transport child while intoxicated, drive during revocation, no proof of insurance, refuse to submit to test-first offense and refuse to submit to pre-test.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Krebbs drive her vehicle westbound near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 50 in Louisville just before 11 p.m. June 26. The deputy pulled her over at the intersection of Walnut St. and Highway 50 after he learned she was driving on a suspended license.
The deputy smelled the odor of alcohol on Krebbs and asked her if she had been drinking. She told him she had two beers earlier in the evening, but the deputy felt she had consumed more than that. Krebbs was arrested after she failed a field sobriety test. Authorities found a 750-milliliter bottle of vodka in between the driver and passenger seats of her car.
Krebbs had two underage children in the car when she was driving. A family member came to the scene and picked up the children after authorities informed him about the incident.
Krebbs was unable to breathe hard enough for a valid preliminary breath test. A chemical test conducted later at Cass County Jail revealed a blood alcohol level of .208, but it was later deemed an insufficient test.
Krebbs will appear in Cass County Court for a sentencing hearing on March 2. She will be required to complete a chemical dependency evaluation prior to that date.