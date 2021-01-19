Woman enters plea to second DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A woman who was driving drunk with two children in her car in Louisville pled no contest to misdemeanor charges this past week.

Craig resident Shannelle M. Krebbs, 42, appeared in Cass County Court on Jan. 12 for a plea hearing. She accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors in a case that originally featured seven charges.

Krebbs pled no contest to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense. She admitted having a valid prior DUI conviction in Douglas County in January 2019. She also pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor charge of transport child while intoxicated.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss five additional misdemeanor charges. These included transport child while intoxicated, drive during revocation, no proof of insurance, refuse to submit to test-first offense and refuse to submit to pre-test.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Krebbs drive her vehicle westbound near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 50 in Louisville just before 11 p.m. June 26. The deputy pulled her over at the intersection of Walnut St. and Highway 50 after he learned she was driving on a suspended license.