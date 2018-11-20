PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident admitted Monday morning that she had driven under the influence of alcohol for the third time in the past five years.
Union resident Aundrea N. Grundman, 28, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. Grundman pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense-aggravated by refusal. The plea bargain contained no sentencing recommendations.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss two additional charges in exchange for the plea. They dismissed one Class IIA felony count of refuse to submit to test-fourth offense. They also dismissed a Class IV felony charge of tampering with ignition interlock permit.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court residents contacted Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies June 19 about Grundman. They said they were concerned for her safety and wanted deputies to locate her.
Palm said deputies spotted Grundman in her vehicle on Rieke Road near Highway 75. They saw Grundman turn onto the highway and begin traveling southbound. Deputies pulled her over on the driveway of a property along Highway 75.
Palm said deputies noticed the odor of alcohol when they walked to the car to speak with Grundman. They also spotted an open alcohol container in the vehicle. Grundman told deputies she had been consuming vodka.
Deputies arrested her after preliminary field tests indicated she was intoxicated. They transported her to Cass County Jail and asked her to take a chemical breath test. Palm said she refused to sign a consent form and did not take the test.
Grundman was convicted of DUI on three earlier occasions. She was convicted in Lancaster County in July 2010 and in Cass County in October 2013 and February 2015. The state agreed to consider only the most recent two charges as part of the plea bargain. Prosecutors filed an amended information charging her with DUI-third offense.
Defense attorney Angela Minahan told the court Grundman has completed a treatment program and is currently in an outpatient treatment setting. She remains free on bond. The court set a sentencing date of Jan. 7.