Woman escapes injury in rollover

MYNARD – A woman escaped injuries from a rollover accident on Saturday morning.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel, were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to a one-vehicle rollover accident at Sixth Street and Wiles Road near Mynard.

According to Brueggemann, 18-year-old Shelby A. Metzler, driving a 2017 Nissan Altima, was heading north on Sixth when she lost control on the gravel road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll twice and land on its top in a ditch.

Metzler, whose address was not given, was checked out by medics and released.

