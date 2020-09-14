Woman flees from traffic stop, is caught and arrested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman faces numerous charges after trying to flee from Cass County authorities from a traffic stop on Friday.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, a deputy from his department attempted a traffic stop at Bay Road and Buccaneer Boulevard on a 2013 Lincoln MKX.

The deputy exited his cruiser, but the vehicle took off eastbound on Bay Road. The vehicle turned north onto the Linder Lakes access road and stopped at the gate into Linder Lakes.

Additional deputies arrived in the area and began a search for the driver. Deputies located the female driver, identified as Christina Ozanne, 39, of Omaha. Ozanne smelled of alcohol when she was located, according to Brueggemann.

Deputies booked Ozanne into the Cass County Jail for driving under the influence, speeding, driving while revoked from a DUI, criminal trespass-second offense and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, the sheriff said.

