Woman found stabbed to death in rural Plattsmouth, 18-year-old arrested

PLATTSMOUTH – A 55-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a rural Plattsmouth home on Thursday afternoon and an 18-year-old male was booked into the Cass County Jail on charges of murder.

The victim was identified as Mary D. Blackwell.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 3:11 p.m. deputies from his department were dispatched to 9301 U.S. Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth, for a possible disturbance.

The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female lying on the floor.

Upon arrival at 3:20 p.m., the deputies found the fire to have been extinguished and located Blackwell on the floor, the sheriff said.

Deputies observed multiple lacerations on Blackwell and a fatal stab wound in the chest caused by a knife, the sheriff said.

Blackwell was pronounced deceased. Her next of kin were notified, Brueggemann said.

Jabari D. Parsons was located at the scene, arrested, and transported to the county jail and booked on murder charges, the sheriff said.

A Douglas County crime scene investigation unit came to assist in the collection of evidence and documentation of the crime scene.

An autopsy was ordered for today (Friday), the sheriff said.

This investigation was continuing as of Friday morning, according to the sheriff.