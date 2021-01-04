Woman in Cass County Jail after trying to flee from authorities

CEDAR CREEK – A 23-year-old Iowa woman, Dakota Girouex, is in the Cass County Jail facing numerous charges after trying to flee Iowa and Nebraska authorities in a vehicle pursuit in which she reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on New Year’s Day.

According to the Mills County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office, deputies from that department tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer in a convenience store parking lot in Glenwood shortly after 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

The driver then took off nearly striking two patrol vehicles and eluded authorities at speeds in excess of 100 mph and fleeing into Nebraska,

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 3:45 a.m. the county’s dispatch office was advised of the situation, including the vehicle’s description and the fact that the female driver, and sole occupant, was wanted for a warrant for escape out of Iowa. She is also a subject of a felony controlled substance investigation.

A local sheriff’s deputy observed the vehicle in Plattsmouth and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle fled through the community at speeds of 45 to 50 mph, according to Brueggemann. The pursuit then went out of Plattsmouth and onto Ashland Road, he said.