Woman in Cass County Jail after trying to flee from authorities

CEDAR CREEK – A 23-year-old Iowa woman, Dakota Girouex, is in the Cass County Jail facing numerous charges after trying to flee Iowa and Nebraska authorities in a vehicle pursuit in which she reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on New Year’s Day.
According to the Mills County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office, deputies from that department tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer in a convenience store parking lot in Glenwood shortly after 3:40 a.m. on Friday.
The driver then took off nearly striking two patrol vehicles and eluded authorities at speeds in excess of 100 mph and fleeing into Nebraska,
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 3:45 a.m. the county’s dispatch office was advised of the situation, including the vehicle’s description and the fact that the female driver, and sole occupant, was wanted for a warrant for escape out of Iowa. She is also a subject of a felony controlled substance investigation.
A local sheriff’s deputy observed the vehicle in Plattsmouth and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle fled through the community at speeds of 45 to 50 mph, according to Brueggemann. The pursuit then went out of Plattsmouth and onto Ashland Road, he said.
The pursuit was terminated due to losing sight of the vehicle. Later, however, deputies received information that the female was near the Platte River bridge. A deputy located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 near Bay Road. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled again, according to Brueggemann.
The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph before turning onto Ashland Road, he said.
The vehicle was pursued into Cedar Creek with deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers searching the area. The vehicle was located abandoned and was now being reported that it was stolen out of Iowa. The driver was located hiding in a resident's overturned boat and identified as Dakota Girouex of Red Oak.
According to Brueggemann, Girouex told the authorities that she was not alone and a male party she was with was armed and dangerous. A search of the area was conducted but there was no evidence of another individual, he said.
Further investigation revealed that these were false accusations. Girouex was transported to an Omaha-area hospital for exposure and released.
Girouex faces the following charges: felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with various other traffic offenses.
A bond has not yet been set.