PLATTSMOUTH – An investigation continued Friday into the cause of a Wednesday afternoon house fire in Plattsmouth in which a resident had to be rescued and flown by helicopter to a hospital.
According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were paged to a working house fire on Oakmont Drive near Chicago Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
The call for service was placed by on-duty police officer Jon Hardy, who advised there was one individual trapped inside.
Hardy made attempts to force entry into the house to rescue the individual, but encountered heavy smoke conditions. He then went to a window and located the individual inside and broke the window and began using a portable fire extinguisher to keep the fire in check until fire crews arrived.
Upon arrival of the first truck, a quick attack was made and firefighters Zach Lewis and Chad Biggs made entry and removed the victim who was unconscious.
The patient, whose identity has not been released, was turned over to EMS personnel and quickly regained consciousness. A medical helicopter transported the patient to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The patient was later transferred to St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln. Due to the nature of the call mutual aid from Offutt Air Force Base and Murray fire departments was requested for manpower.
According to the fire department, it took just eight minutes from the initial page for help to rescue the victim, two minutes after the first engine arrived.
Altogether on the scene, there were 32 firefighters from the Plattsmouth department and 25 other firefighters and EMS personnel from mutual aid departments, as well as the Plattsmouth EMS.