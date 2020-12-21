 Skip to main content
Woman injured in Saturday rollover in Cass County
Woman injured in Saturday rollover in Cass County

MURDOCK – A 48-year-old woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover in Cass County on Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 7:08 p.m. that evening, deputies from his department, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, Elmwood and Murdock fire and rescue crews and LifeNet medical helicopter responded to the accident in the area of Nebraska Highway 1 just east of Bluff Road.

A 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Cheer M. Heiden, was heading east on the highway and lost control of the car, ejecting her from the vehicle, according to the sheriff. Witnesses told authorities the vehicle was observed swerving off the road like the driver was trying to avoid hitting something on the highway, Brueggemann said.

Heiden, whose residence was not provided, said she could not remember the accident. She was taken by the helicopter to a hospital. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

