Woman jailed after violating court orders

PLATTSMOUTH – A Syracuse woman will spend time in Cass County Jail for violating numerous terms of her post-release supervision sentence.
Lonisha J. Sterling, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She began serving a term of 12 months of post-release supervision in April 2020, but she admitted to the court in December that she had not followed those orders.
Sterling’s case began in April 2018 after Plattsmouth police conducted a routine probation search at her residence. They found a broken glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue in a closet and white powdery residue inside an empty cigarette box in a desk.
Sterling told police she had been using methamphetamine, marijuana and the prescription drug Xanax in order to relieve stress. She had been on probation at the time for a Class IV felony offense of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
The court sentenced Sterling to 180 days in Cass County Jail and 12 months of post-release supervision in August 2019. The court granted her one week to surrender to authorities, but she failed to do so at that time. She was arrested on a warrant and served her jail sentence after that.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday that Sterling had refused to take part in her mandatory post-release supervision program.
“This has been going on for months,” Palm said. “She hasn’t complied with this at all. Not at all. That’s consistent going back to her original sentence. She just hasn’t complied with anything.”
Palm said probation officials tried to contact Sterling when she began her post-release supervision on April 15, 2020, but she did not respond to them at her home address. She contacted authorities five days later and said she had been high on drugs when they initially appeared at her home.
Palm said Sterling reported to mandatory probation meetings only once in the past year and lied to authorities when she told them she was employed. She missed all of her alcohol and drug tests from June 2020 to the present, and she refused to take part in a chemical dependency evaluation. She was also arrested and charged with theft-unlawful taking in Otoe County in July 2020.
Sterling’s criminal history dates back to a 2005 conviction for theft in Otoe County. She has been convicted of disturbing the peace, possession of both marijuana and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. She was sentenced to jail in 2018 for a forgery charge in Cass County.
Palm asked the court to sentence Sterling to 270 days in jail. He felt a jail sentence was appropriate because of her decisions over the past several years.
“She’s not complied with the order thus far, and there’s no expectation she’ll ever follow the order,” Palm said.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to terminate Sterling’s post-release supervision without any additional jail time. She said her client had several extenuating health circumstances that would make a jail sentence more complicated.
Judge Michael Smith said Sterling was no longer a suitable candidate to remain on post-release supervision because of her lengthy non-compliance. He ordered her to spend 90 days in Cass County Jail. She was arrested and transported to the jail from the courtroom.