Woman jailed after violating court orders

“This has been going on for months,” Palm said. “She hasn’t complied with this at all. Not at all. That’s consistent going back to her original sentence. She just hasn’t complied with anything.”

Palm said probation officials tried to contact Sterling when she began her post-release supervision on April 15, 2020, but she did not respond to them at her home address. She contacted authorities five days later and said she had been high on drugs when they initially appeared at her home.

Palm said Sterling reported to mandatory probation meetings only once in the past year and lied to authorities when she told them she was employed. She missed all of her alcohol and drug tests from June 2020 to the present, and she refused to take part in a chemical dependency evaluation. She was also arrested and charged with theft-unlawful taking in Otoe County in July 2020.

Sterling’s criminal history dates back to a 2005 conviction for theft in Otoe County. She has been convicted of disturbing the peace, possession of both marijuana and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. She was sentenced to jail in 2018 for a forgery charge in Cass County.