Woman pleads guilty after fleeing authorities

PLATTSMOUTH – An Iowa woman who led authorities on a high-speed car chase in Cass County earlier this year pled guilty to a felony drug charge on Monday.

Red Oak resident Dakota Girouex, 23, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. She pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of attempted possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine.

Deputies from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop in a convenience store parking lot in Glenwood shortly after 3:40 a.m. Jan. 1. Girouex was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer that was later confirmed to have been stolen in Fremont County, Iowa. She sped away from the parking lot and nearly struck two patrol vehicles before heading into Nebraska.

Mills County authorities alerted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office about the pursuit. They also told local deputies that Girouex had an active arrest warrant for an earlier escape charge.

CCSO deputies spotted Girouex’s car in Plattsmouth and tried to stop it, but she fled the scene. Deputies later found Girouex on U.S. Highway 75 near Bay Road. A pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour on Bay Road and 80 mph when she turned onto 18th Street. The deputies terminated the pursuit due to poor weather and road conditions.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said authorities learned Girouex had likely driven to Cedar Creek. Deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers found her abandoned car and began searching the area. They found her hiding under an overturned boat on private property.

Girouex told authorities she had been traveling with a man who was armed and dangerous. They searched the area but found no evidence that she was with anyone else. They also found Girouex was carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. They determined she had been intending to distribute the drug.

Girouex was taken to an Omaha-area hospital to receive treatment for exposure to the cold. She was later released from the hospital and charged with several drug and traffic offenses in Cass County.

Girouex was arrested Nov. 22 after she failed to appear for a court hearing. She is currently in Cass County Jail. She is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing on Feb. 14.

