Woman pleads guilty to attempted burglary

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who helped two other people commit a burglary in Cass County last summer pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.

Brydget L. Bird, 24, accepted a plea agreement in Cass County District Court. She pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted burglary. The state agreed to reduce its original charge of burglary in exchange for the plea.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Bird was a passenger in a vehicle with Joseph R. Gillott, 36, and Kristian L. Will, 24. The three people drove to the Future Technologies communications tower on 96th Street on July 28. The building was filled with equipment and wires that were used for cell phone operations.

Gillott left the car at 2:14 a.m. and broke into the fenced-in area. He caused $15,807.62 in damages during the burglary. He took copper wires, a transmitter and other equipment from the building.

Fedde said Bird had not taken any items herself and had not physically entered the building. He said she had aided and abetted the burglary with her actions by the car. He said Bird had operated as a lookout during the robbery and had pointed to an area where she thought people were approaching the building.

Bird remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of Sept. 27. He also ordered her to take part in a restitution hearing on the same date.

