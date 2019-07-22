PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha resident admitted Monday morning that she had been drinking when she drove off a road near Plattsmouth and struck a tree.
Zoe M. Tuttle, 24, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. She pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
The state had originally charged Tuttle with a felony-level DUI-.15+-third offense. Prosecutors agreed to take away the .15 aggravator as part of the plea bargain. There was no agreement regarding sentencing.
Tuttle also admitted to having two prior DUI offenses in her criminal history. She was convicted of DUI in Lancaster County in June 2013 and in Douglas County in June 2016.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Tuttle had been drinking with friends March 23 when she decided to return home. Tuttle was driving on Highway 66 when she lost control of her car just east of 42nd Street. The car went off the road, became airborne and struck a tree.
Fedde said a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and noticed the vehicle had significant front-end damage from the collision with the tree. The deputy reported Tuttle had slurred speech and watery eyes during the initial interview.
Fedde said the deputy asked Tuttle how much she had to drink prior to getting behind the wheel. Tuttle’s response was “Too much.”
Rescue crews transported Tuttle to Nebraska Medicine for injuries she suffered in the accident. Fedde said Tuttle gave her consent when medical staff asked her if they could obtain a blood sample. Doctors reported her blood-alcohol content level was .230.
Tuttle remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith ordered her to complete a chemical dependency evaluation prior to her Sept. 30 sentencing hearing.