PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who stole multiple items from a Plattsmouth resident pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.
Natalie P. Edmondson, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. She pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of burglary. The state agreed to dismiss a Class IV felony charge of theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000 in exchange for her plea.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Plattsmouth man had allowed Edmondson to stay with him for several days because she was homeless at the time. He was planning to leave town for a vacation on Dec. 1, 2018, and told Edmondson she had to move out of the residence then as well.
Sunde said the man returned from vacation and found many of his possessions were gone. The list of stolen items included three guitars, several television sets and many pieces of video game equipment. Police estimated the total value of the items was $2,720.
Plattsmouth police officers came to the scene and spoke with an eyewitness who said Edmondson had left the house with many items. The burglaries took place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7. Police later spoke to Edmondson and arrested her on the charges.
Edmondson remains free on bond. Sunde told the court restitution was an issue because of the large monetary value of the items. The court set sentencing and restitution hearings for Aug. 6.