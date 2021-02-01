Woman pleads guilty to punching inmate

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue woman who punched a fellow Cass County Jail inmate during an argument pled guilty Monday morning to a felony charge.

Rebecca M. Norman, 30, pled guilty to one Class IIIA felony charge of assault by a confined person. The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIA felony charge of second-degree assault as part of a plea deal.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said the state would recommend probation if Norman does not collect any more law violations between now and the time of sentencing. She must also abide by all of the terms of the current probation order she has been serving.

Norman was in Cass County Jail on other charges when the incident happened on March 30, 2020. She and another female inmate had been arguing before the other inmate left to go to the restroom.

Palm said Norman approached the female victim from behind near the bathroom door. Norman grabbed the victim’s hair and then punched her in the head with a closed fist. A third inmate witnessed the assault and came between Norman and the victim before any more punches could be thrown. Palm said Norman’s actions injured the victim.