Woman receives probation for issuing bad checks

PLATTSMOUTH – A local woman who paid for hundreds of dollars of clothes with bad checks in Plattsmouth will serve two years on probation.

Omaha resident Beth A. Hawkins, 48, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She recently pled guilty to a pair of Class II misdemeanor charges of issuing bad check-$0-$500.

Hawkins gave employees at Bomgaars two bad checks during visits to the Plattsmouth store in 2019. She wrote a check for $313.05 during one visit and $255.72 on the second visit. She wrote the checks for multiple clothing items at the store. She also purchased miscellaneous food items with the checks.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Hawkins had paid restitution to the company. He asked the court to follow a recommendation of probation with an additional jail sentence of 60 days.

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to follow the plea agreement. She said her client had been affected by trauma in her life and was continuing to recover from that. She also said Hawkins had enrolled in additional college courses that would be beneficial in her career.