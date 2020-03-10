Woman sent to Cass County Jail for DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman will spend multiple months in Cass County Jail for trying to escape from a state trooper in Cass County after driving drunk.

Margaret J. Sullivan, 36, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled no contest in January to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. She also pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor of obstructing a peace officer.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted Sullivan speeding on Highway 34 in Cass County on Oct. 12. Sullivan’s car was weaving on the road and crossed the yellow-striped median once.

The trooper stopped Sullivan’s car and noticed the odor of alcohol on her breath when he began speaking to her. She admitted drinking alcohol earlier in the day. The trooper arrested her after a chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .170.

The trooper placed her in a patrol car after her arrest. Sullivan was able to escape from the patrol car and began running away while intoxicated. The trooper caught her and brought her back to the vehicle. He then transported her to Cass County Jail.