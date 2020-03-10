Woman sent to Cass County Jail for DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman will spend multiple months in Cass County Jail for trying to escape from a state trooper in Cass County after driving drunk.
Margaret J. Sullivan, 36, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled no contest in January to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. She also pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor of obstructing a peace officer.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted Sullivan speeding on Highway 34 in Cass County on Oct. 12. Sullivan’s car was weaving on the road and crossed the yellow-striped median once.
The trooper stopped Sullivan’s car and noticed the odor of alcohol on her breath when he began speaking to her. She admitted drinking alcohol earlier in the day. The trooper arrested her after a chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .170.
The trooper placed her in a patrol car after her arrest. Sullivan was able to escape from the patrol car and began running away while intoxicated. The trooper caught her and brought her back to the vehicle. He then transported her to Cass County Jail.
The 2019 incident was the third time in less than five years that Sullivan had been arrested for DUI. Her first conviction took place in Sarpy County in 2016. Her second offense happened in Douglas County in 2017.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday that Sullivan had been arrested for DUI in California three previous times. He said she also had a pending criminal case in Pottawattamie County. He asked the court to issue a jail sentence and suspend her driver’s license.
“She is not a suitable candidate for probation,” Fedde said. “When you look at the cases out of California this is essentially her sixth DUI.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue probation. She said that would help Sullivan enter a treatment program and address her issues with alcohol addiction.
“All of her entries are alcohol-related and she is an acknowledged alcoholic,” Bear said. “She has a significant problem with alcohol.”
Judge Michael Smith said Sullivan was not a suitable candidate for probation because of her lengthy criminal history. He said there was a high risk Sullivan would commit additional criminal offenses if she was placed on probation.
Smith ordered Sullivan to serve 240 days in Cass County Jail on the DUI charge and 60 days on the obstruction charge. She will serve those sentences on a consecutive basis. She will receive credit for 27 days already served.
Smith suspended Sullivan’s driver’s license for 15 years and ordered her to pay a mandatory $1,000 fine. She will also be required to pay court costs after she is released.