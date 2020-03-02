Woman sent to jail for DUI offense

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had been hospitalized many times due to medical conditions resulting from heavy alcohol use. She said Stilwell had experienced traumatic situations in her life and had become dependent on alcohol to deal with those issues.

Bear asked the court to format a probation sentence that would give Stilwell a step-by-step solution. She said the frequent hospitalizations complicated the possible probation solutions.

“I don’t know if it is realistic for her to be able to do many of the things on regular probation at this time,” Bear said. “To order her to do residential treatment at this point is probably not going to work. I don’t think the jail is equipped to handle her medical condition either.”

Judge Michael Smith said imprisonment was necessary for the protection of the public. He ordered Stilwell to serve 120 days in Cass County Jail. She will receive credit for 14 days already served.

Stilwell must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and all court costs. She will have her driver’s license suspended for 15 years. She will be able to apply for an ignition interlock permit after 45 days.

Bear asked the court to delay the start of the jail sentence because of several upcoming medical appointments. Smith agreed to the request and ordered Stilwell arrive at Cass County Jail on March 16.

