Woman sent to jail for DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who drove drunk in Cass County in February 2018 learned Monday morning that she would spend time in Cass County Jail for the crime.
Ashley A. Stilwell, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. She recently agreed to enter a plea to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
The state had originally charged Stilwell with a Class IIA felony of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense. Court records show she was charged with DUI in Lewiston, Maine, in both October and December 2013 and in Douglas County in February 2017. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said another DUI charge had been deferred in 2013.
Stilwell was arrested on Feb. 9, 2018, after she drove drunk near Beaver Lake. Investigators said she took a hot dog from a convenience store on Highway 75 and attempted to leave the area.
Fedde told the court Stilwell had several other charges in her criminal history. She was arrested for burglary in Wyoming in 2004 and open alcohol container in Nebraska in 2015. He felt a jail sentence was appropriate because Stilwell had not been seeking treatment for her alcohol addiction.
“At this time she is not in residential treatment, so the state is recommending a statutory sentence,” Fedde said. “She has a long history of DUIs, and she has continued to use alcohol on a consistent basis. This has even caused her to be in the hospital.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had been hospitalized many times due to medical conditions resulting from heavy alcohol use. She said Stilwell had experienced traumatic situations in her life and had become dependent on alcohol to deal with those issues.
Bear asked the court to format a probation sentence that would give Stilwell a step-by-step solution. She said the frequent hospitalizations complicated the possible probation solutions.
“I don’t know if it is realistic for her to be able to do many of the things on regular probation at this time,” Bear said. “To order her to do residential treatment at this point is probably not going to work. I don’t think the jail is equipped to handle her medical condition either.”
Judge Michael Smith said imprisonment was necessary for the protection of the public. He ordered Stilwell to serve 120 days in Cass County Jail. She will receive credit for 14 days already served.
Stilwell must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and all court costs. She will have her driver’s license suspended for 15 years. She will be able to apply for an ignition interlock permit after 45 days.
Bear asked the court to delay the start of the jail sentence because of several upcoming medical appointments. Smith agreed to the request and ordered Stilwell arrive at Cass County Jail on March 16.