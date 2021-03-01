Woman sent to prison for distributing drugs

Many court cases involve defendants who have only one or two grams of methamphetamine. The most serious cases involve people with 140 or more grams. Palm said Dacey and Cordes had more than twice that amount in their basement.

“As the court can tell, this is a significant case with a significant quantity of methamphetamine,” Palm said. “It’s certainly more than we usually see.”

Palm said forensic analysis of Dacey’s phone showed she had been involved in numerous drug transactions. He said she had also supplied illegal amounts of oxycodone and Adderall to people in addition to methamphetamine.

Palm asked the court to issue a statutory sentence in the case. He said Dacey had been convicted of identity theft in 2000 and driving under the influence of alcohol in 2004. He also said Dacey and Cordes had carried out the drug operation while they were taking care of a family member in the house.

Defense attorney Jerry Hug asked the court to issue a term of probation. He said his client had struggled to overcome a methamphetamine addiction that began in 2017. He said a probation sentence would allow Dacey to enter a comprehensive treatment program. He also felt she was willing to comply with any terms the court might include in a probation order.