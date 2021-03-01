Woman sent to prison for distributing drugs

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County woman who was distributing a large amount of drugs from her home in Copper Dollar Cove will spend several years in prison for her actions.
Michelle D. Dacey, 55, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She recently pled guilty to a Class II felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine.
The state agreed to reduce its original Class IB felony charge of possession of methamphetamine-140 or more grams in exchange for the guilty plea. Dacey accepted the plea bargain because the Class IB felony charge would have meant a mandatory minimum amount of time in state prison.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court members of the Plattsmouth Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Criminal Investigations Division obtained a search warrant for a home in Copper Dollar Cove in early March 2020. They executed the search warrant on March 10 and found two people inside the home.
Authorities arrested Dacey and co-defendant Robert D. Cordes, 67, after they found a large drug operation in two basement bedrooms. Palm said authorities discovered more than 300 grams of methamphetamine inside 45 separate baggies. They also located a large amount of packaging material and various sizes of plastic baggies.
Many court cases involve defendants who have only one or two grams of methamphetamine. The most serious cases involve people with 140 or more grams. Palm said Dacey and Cordes had more than twice that amount in their basement.
“As the court can tell, this is a significant case with a significant quantity of methamphetamine,” Palm said. “It’s certainly more than we usually see.”
Palm said forensic analysis of Dacey’s phone showed she had been involved in numerous drug transactions. He said she had also supplied illegal amounts of oxycodone and Adderall to people in addition to methamphetamine.
Palm asked the court to issue a statutory sentence in the case. He said Dacey had been convicted of identity theft in 2000 and driving under the influence of alcohol in 2004. He also said Dacey and Cordes had carried out the drug operation while they were taking care of a family member in the house.
Defense attorney Jerry Hug asked the court to issue a term of probation. He said his client had struggled to overcome a methamphetamine addiction that began in 2017. He said a probation sentence would allow Dacey to enter a comprehensive treatment program. He also felt she was willing to comply with any terms the court might include in a probation order.
“The seriousness of the offenses has not escaped her,” Hug said.
Judge Michael Smith said the significant drug activity overshadowed Dacey’s limited criminal history. He said he frequently sees people in court who have become addicted to illegal drugs such as methamphetamine. He said Dacey’s role in supplying those life-altering substances to people merited a lengthy sentence.
“You were helping to distribute those drugs in a massive quantity,” Smith said.
Smith ordered Dacey to serve four to eight years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. She must also pay all court costs in the case.
Cordes was also scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing on Monday. Defense attorney Glenn Shapiro asked the court to delay sentencing because of medical complications involving a recent surgery Cordes had.
Smith granted the request and delayed sentencing to March 29. Cordes will remain free on bond until he returns to court on that date.