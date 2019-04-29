PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln woman learned Monday morning that she would spend multiple years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage boy in Plattsmouth.
Janelle L. Carlson, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for sentencing on a Class II felony charge. She pled no contest in March to attempted sexual assault of a child-first degree-ages 12-15.
Authorities had originally charged her with a Class 1B felony of sexual assault of a child-first degree-ages 12-15. Carlson accepted a plea deal in order to reduce her mandatory prison time.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office authorities learned about an alleged sexual event that had taken place between Carlson and a teenage boy in late 2016. The boy was 14 when the incident happened.
Authorities interviewed both Carlson and the boy about the illegal sexual activity. Both people said they had been smoking marijuana before going into the bedroom of a Plattsmouth residence. Authorities decided to press charges after hearing from both of them.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he felt a prison sentence was the only appropriate outcome of the case. He felt Carlson had not been forthright about her actions that day to investigators. He also said Carlson had tried to say the juvenile was the one who was at fault for the sexual activity.
“Ms. Carlson’s statements in this matter are somewhat suspect,” Fedde said. “It appears she is trying to avoid responsibility here. What is most concerning is that Ms. Carlson tries to assign blame to the juvenile even though she was in her late 30s at the time and the juvenile was 14.”
Defense attorney Stephen Kraft told the court he felt probation would be appropriate. He said Carlson had no prior criminal history and had been involved with the boy only once.
“There wasn’t a pattern of conduct that occurred here,” Kraft said. “There was a single, isolated incident.”
Kraft said Carlson felt marijuana had been a primary factor in her decision to go into the bedroom. He also said Carlson had been diagnosed with several medical conditions that impacted her ability to make sound judgements.
“My client isn’t fully cognizant of everything that is going on,” Kraft said.
Judge Michael Smith said Carlson was not a suitable candidate for probation because of the nature of the crime. He ordered her to serve 8-12 years at the Nebraska Department of Corrections. She will begin serving her sentence immediately.
Carlson will spend a minimum of four years in prison before she is eligible for parole. Her name will also be placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.