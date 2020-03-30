Woman sentenced for local drug crime

“She does accept responsibility for her role in this case,” Palm said. “She was cooperative in this case throughout, and she had even agreed to testify in the event it went to trial.”

Palm said Norman’s actions contrasted with those of co-defendant Adam T. Wilfong, who had been sentenced to prison earlier in the morning. Palm said Wilfong had not been as forthright with investigators as Norman had.

Defense attorney Bobie Touchstone told the court her client had already spent 205 days in Cass County Jail. She said Norman had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in jail and wanted to receive additional forms of rehabilitation. She asked the court to place Norman on probation and order items such as counseling and outpatient therapies.

“She’s quite receptive to those types of treatment services,” Touchstone said.

Judge Michael Smith told Norman he recognized that she had made progress over the past few months and seemed willing to take part in treatment programs. He ordered her to serve 48 months in a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation.

Norman must complete an intensive outpatient treatment program, an anger management class and a cognitive behavior therapy program. She must maintain or diligently seek employment, abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random drug tests and searches. She will also be responsible for paying all court costs in her case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.