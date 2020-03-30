Woman sentenced for local drug crime

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue woman will spend four years on probation for riding in a car in Beaver Lake with drugs and guns last fall.
Rebecca Norman, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She accepted a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year on two charges.
The state agreed to charge her with a Class II felony of possession of a firearm while committing a felony and a Class IV felony of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Prosecutors dismissed four additional counts.
Norman was riding in a car that authorities stopped on Rock Bluff Road near 27th Avenue in Beaver Lake on Sept. 8. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle and summoned a K9 unit to investigate possible contents of the car.
Norman admitted to authorities that she was carrying drugs in her bra. The K9 unit then searched the vehicle and discovered prescription drugs and methamphetamine. They also found a sawed-off shotgun, defaced .357 revolver, several knives and many drug paraphernalia items.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court the state had agreed not to make a specific sentencing recommendation. He told the court Norman’s only previous crime apart from traffic violations was a 2008 shoplifting case in which she was fined $25. He said she had also displayed motivation to get her life back on a positive track.
“She does accept responsibility for her role in this case,” Palm said. “She was cooperative in this case throughout, and she had even agreed to testify in the event it went to trial.”
Palm said Norman’s actions contrasted with those of co-defendant Adam T. Wilfong, who had been sentenced to prison earlier in the morning. Palm said Wilfong had not been as forthright with investigators as Norman had.
Defense attorney Bobie Touchstone told the court her client had already spent 205 days in Cass County Jail. She said Norman had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in jail and wanted to receive additional forms of rehabilitation. She asked the court to place Norman on probation and order items such as counseling and outpatient therapies.
“She’s quite receptive to those types of treatment services,” Touchstone said.
Judge Michael Smith told Norman he recognized that she had made progress over the past few months and seemed willing to take part in treatment programs. He ordered her to serve 48 months in a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation.
Norman must complete an intensive outpatient treatment program, an anger management class and a cognitive behavior therapy program. She must maintain or diligently seek employment, abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random drug tests and searches. She will also be responsible for paying all court costs in her case.
