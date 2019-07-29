PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman will spend time in jail for violating multiple terms of her Cass County probation.
Desiree M. Edwards, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. The court events took place after she admitted disobeying several components of her local probation.
Edwards was first arrested in Cass County in September 2017 with methamphetamine. She later pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
The court ordered Edwards to serve 24 months on probation beginning in February 2018. She was required to abstain from alcohol and drugs, remain employed, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and remain in contact with probation officials.
Authorities made a motion to revoke her probation later that year after they learned she was not actively seeking employment. She never reported for chemical testing and stopped communicating with probation officials. She did not answer phone or text messages from authorities and was not present when they visited her home.
Edwards is currently being housed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York. She took part in a sentencing hearing in Douglas County on July 25. That court ordered her to spend one year in the state facility for a drug possession charge.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde and defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Monday that they agreed on a recommendation of 120 days in jail for the Cass County offenses. The only disagreement was whether Edwards should serve that time on a consecutive or concurrent basis to the Douglas County sentence.
Fedde felt it should be on a consecutive basis. He said the Douglas County drug offense had nothing to do with the Cass County charges. He also said Edwards had amassed a large number of crimes since 1998. These included fraudulent use of credit cards, domestic abuse, forgery and theft.
Bear asked for the Douglas and Cass sentences to run together. She said Edwards would have several treatment options available to her in York. She hoped her client would take advantage of those services and make a successful transition to a post-release supervision program.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Edwards to spend 120 days in jail for the Cass County probation violations. She will serve both of her sentences at the same time.