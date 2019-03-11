PLATTSMOUTH – An Auburn woman will have her Cass County probation extended by 12 months after she was arrested and charged with a felony drug offense.
Chevon A. Rogers, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing on a probation violation. She is currently being housed in Otoe County Jail after being sentenced last week in a separate case there.
Rogers was placed on probation for 36 months in March 2016. She pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in the original case. Plattsmouth police arrested her after a storeowner had called about a shoplifting complaint. Police found a silver spoon in Rogers’ bag that contained methamphetamine residue.
Cass County authorities made a motion to revoke Rogers’ probation after she was arrested in Nebraska City in August 2018. Otoe County authorities charged her with shoplifting, trespassing, negligent child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
Rogers was arrested again in Nemaha County in January. A probation official visited a home in Johnson and found Rogers and a co-defendant inside the house with small baggies of marijuana. She was later charged with a Class II felony of possession with intent to distribute-marijuana.
The Nemaha County charge is currently pending in the local court system. Defense attorney Julie Bear said Monday in Cass County District Court that Rogers had pled guilty to a charge of attempted possession of controlled substance in Nebraska City last week.
An Otoe County judge sentenced Rogers to probation for the offense, but said she must remain in Otoe County Jail for at least 90 days. The judge said this would give her enough time to secure a bed in a treatment facility.
Bear asked Cass County District Court Judge Michael Smith to issue a similar probation sentence. She said her client needed to obtain treatment services and would benefit from the structure found on probation. Bear suggested the court could extend Rogers’ probation for a period of up to two years.
Bear also said her client was aware of the possible consequences if she did not follow all of her probation requirements.
“She surely would see a statutory sentence if she would violate her probation,” Bear said. “She understands that.”
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said he felt a jail term was appropriate for Rogers. He said she had been arrested several times over the past eight months and had not tried to abide by her probation requirements.
“I don’t think she’s done what she needs to do to remain on probation,” Fedde said. “I realize she was sentenced to probation in Otoe County last week, but I don’t agree with that outcome.”
Smith said he was concerned about the recent charges facing Rogers, but he agreed to keep her on probation for the time being. He also warned her that she could face a lengthy jail term if she did not obey the law in the future.
Smith extended the probation term for Rogers by 12 months. He also ordered her to complete an updated co-occurring treatment evaluation, attend a cognitive behavior group and be a member of at least two sobriety-related groups. She must also wear a GPS monitoring device at all times.