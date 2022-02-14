Woman sentenced in Cass County for third DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who crashed her car south of Hobscheidt Road while she was drunk will be required to be on probation and serve 240 hours of community service.

Rachelle E. Hicks, 47, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty in December to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.

Prosecutors reduced their original charge of DUI-third offense as part of a plea bargain. Hicks had previously been convicted of DUI charges in Douglas County and Platte County. Both offenses took place in July 2019.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned a physical altercation was happening at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 75 on the afternoon of May 30. A man was trying to prevent Hicks from driving because he knew she was intoxicated.

The deputies arrived at the location and learned Hicks had started her car and was traveling southbound on Highway 75. They then learned a one-vehicle accident had taken place on 12th Street just south of Hobscheidt Road at 5:03 p.m.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court the vehicle Hicks was driving had struck two trees before entering the west ditch of 12th St. The car sustained significant front-end damage from the crash.

“I think it was extremely fortunate that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in this accident,” Sutter said.

CCSO deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath when they found her in the driver’s seat of her car. Rescue crews transported her to Nebraska Medicine for injuries she sustained in the accident.

Sutter told the court she did not believe Hicks was an appropriate candidate for probation. She asked the court to send Hicks to Cass County Jail for 150 days and suspend her driver’s license for 18 months.

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court alcoholism had caused a downward spiral for Hicks in recent years. Bear said her client had been working at a job that paid $80,000 per year, but she was now working at an entry-level type of position because of alcohol use.

“You can see what alcoholism has done to her life,” Bear said.

Bear said Hicks has been living in a substance abuse treatment house in Omaha since August and will transition to a three-quarters house later this month. She said Hicks wanted to be on probation because she would be able to continue her treatment.

“It speaks well of her to ask for probation,” Bear said. “This is not an easy road for her.”

Judge Michael Smith told Hicks he debated about his sentencing decision because of the nature of the DUI accident. He told her he would grant her probation, but he also warned her that there would be jail time if she violated any probation terms.

Hicks will serve 24 months of probation and must complete 240 hours of community service in that timeframe. She must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device and complete a cognitive behavior therapy program.

Hicks must pay a $500 fine and all court costs and probation fees during the next two years. She will be required to abstain from alcohol and will have her driver’s license suspended for 18 months.

