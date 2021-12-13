Woman who stole lottery tickets has bond hearing

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Elmwood resident who stole hundreds of lottery tickets in 2017 and 2018 took part in a bond review hearing Monday morning.

Linda L. Hanson, 43, asked the court to reduce her bond during an appearance in Cass County District Court. She has been in Cass County Jail since Dec. 1 on a bond of $10,000, 10 percent, for alleged probation violations. She had previously paid 25 percent of that bond amount.

Hanson had been working at Elmwood Convenience Store in late 2017 and early 2018. Authorities learned she had stolen lottery tickets from the business 194 times from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7. She then took them to Casey’s General Store in Eagle to try to validate them.

Casey’s employees became suspicious after Hanson brought an unusually large amount of tickets to them. They told authorities she sometimes visited three times a day with the stolen lottery tickets.

Hanson also took cigarettes from the Elmwood business. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $3,896.54.

Hanson was sentenced to 48 months of probation in November 2018 in order to give her time to pay restitution to Elmwood Convenience Store. She was supposed to pay $200 per month during her probation term.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court on Monday to leave the bond amount at $10,000, 10 percent. He said Hanson had only repaid $149.65 since December 2019. He said she had also violated probation by allegedly committing a shoplifting charge in July 2020.

Defense attorney Angela Minahan asked the court to reduce the bond. She said Hanson was currently living and working in Lancaster County. She said her client also had an arrest warrant out of Lancaster County for the shoplifting charge.

Judge Michael Smith lowered the bond to $2,500, 10 percent, with pre-trial release program conditions. He said Hanson’s earlier payment of that amount would make her eligible to be released from Cass County Jail. She will be turned over to Lancaster County authorities due to the arrest warrant there.

