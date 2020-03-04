Women's suffrage movement is next lunch topic at museum

PLATTSMOUTH – The women’s suffrage movement will be the topic at next Tuesday’s Brown Bag program at the Cass County Historical Society Museum in Plattsmouth.

Kirsten Wood, librarian at the Plattsmouth Public Library, will give a book talk on that topic. The title of the program is “Equality is the Sacred Law of Humanity: A Look Back at the Women’s Movement.”

Those attending will also have a chance to view the museum’s exhibit about the movement “Rightfully Hers.”

The program begins at 12 noon and is free and open to the public. Coffee and cookies will be served.

The museum is located at 646 Main St.

