Women's boutique store offers large selection of clothes, accessories

PLATTSMOUTH – For those who enjoy shopping in women’s boutique stores, there’s one in the heart of Plattsmouth.
And, it’s growing with the latest fashions since it opened last November.
“I have more selection now than I did then,” said Sarah Johnson. “I’ll get new arrivals in a couple of weeks.”
She’s the owner of the Jean Marie Boutique, 530 Main St., and carries a wide selection of current, in-style clothes from teen to adult sizes. She also carries an array of accessories.
“I try to have a good variety from casual to dressy,” Johnson said.
Shoppers can choose from tops, shorts and dresses, along with denim jeans, including colored and black denims from names like KanCan and Judy Blue.
“I’ve added shoes and I’ve gotten more purses and bags,” Johnson said.
Hats are also part of the selection.
Jackets will be arriving as the colder months approach, Johnson said.
“I focus on good prices,” she said. ”Some of my jeans are as low as $36.”
Johnson began by selling her merchandise online, but found there was a need for a store in town.
“That’s why I opened. I wasn‘t in direct competition with another business,” she said. “Downtown is improving. There is starting to be more retail and that’s good for everybody.”
Her business has also created some jobs for local high schoolers who work there after school and weekends.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, closed Sundays.
“It’s going well,” Johnson said of her business. “I enjoy doing this, helping people find clothes that fit right and make them feel good.”
