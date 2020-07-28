Women's boutique store offers large selection of clothes, accessories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – For those who enjoy shopping in women’s boutique stores, there’s one in the heart of Plattsmouth.

And, it’s growing with the latest fashions since it opened last November.

“I have more selection now than I did then,” said Sarah Johnson. “I’ll get new arrivals in a couple of weeks.”

She’s the owner of the Jean Marie Boutique, 530 Main St., and carries a wide selection of current, in-style clothes from teen to adult sizes. She also carries an array of accessories.

“I try to have a good variety from casual to dressy,” Johnson said.

Shoppers can choose from tops, shorts and dresses, along with denim jeans, including colored and black denims from names like KanCan and Judy Blue.

“I’ve added shoes and I’ve gotten more purses and bags,” Johnson said.

Hats are also part of the selection.

Jackets will be arriving as the colder months approach, Johnson said.

“I focus on good prices,” she said. ”Some of my jeans are as low as $36.”