Work continuing on Cass County projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction companies will continue to work on several highway projects across Cass County during the summer months.

One of the largest projects is taking place on U.S. Highway 34 in southern Cass County. Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials began upgrading 7.74 miles of the highway in late March. The project covers land east of the intersection of Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 50. Western Engineering of Harlan, Iowa, is overseeing the project, which has a cost estimate of $8.322 million. Workers will be milling and resurfacing the highway with asphalt overlay. They will also grade and patch sections of the road and install culverts and guardrails. There will also be seeding of grass along both sides of the highway.

The NDOT will continue to use pilot cars and flaggers to control traffic during the construction process. Some of the culvert locations will have reduced speed zones and concrete protection barriers.

Construction work is also proceeding on a section of Highway 1 east of Murray. The project began earlier this spring and will last through the fall. The NDOT said the estimated cost is $7 million. Workers will resurface a stretch of road from Murray to U.S. Highway 75. An automatic light system will continue to control traffic across a bridge east of town. Work will also be taking place south of Eagle on Nebraska Highway 43 during 2020. Crews will be resurfacing and milling 7.97 miles of road. The project stretches from the south edge of Eagle in Cass County to Nebraska Highway 2 near Palmyra in Otoe County. The NDOT is estimating the Highway 43 project will cost $5.248 million and will last through the fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.