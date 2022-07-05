Work ends up being child's play in Murdock

MURDOCK – It took several years, lots of hard work and it ended up being child’s play.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held on Monday for Murdock’s new children’s playground on Main Street.

“This is the result of so many people and organizations,” said Kristi McHugh, project spokesperson. “Four years it took us to build it.”

The playground features various equipment, including swings and slides, and two play structures – the bigger structure for the older kids, and the other for the little ones, and all on a wood chip surface, according to McHugh.

The price tag was over $75,000 and all of that came from private donations, not tax dollars, she said.

What’s more, local residents volunteered their time to construct the playground, saving money as opposed to hiring a builder, McHugh said.

It’s not quite finished, yet.

Plans are in the works for installing a fence around the grounds, plus recognizing donors by installing plaques in their names on specified equipment, according to McHugh.

“It took a lot of work, but it was worth it,” she said.

