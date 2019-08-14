MURRAY – There will be various lane closures on Nebraska Highway 1 between Murray and U.S. Highway 34/75 beginning this Monday and continuing until fall 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
This work includes pavement and viaduct reconstruction. It will be performed under traffic with phased construction via temporary widening to maintain two lanes of traffic from the viaduct to Hwy. 34/75.
The viaduct (bridge) will be reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals beginning March 2020. Traffic will be delayed during this phase of the project with a viaduct traffic signal.
Motorists should drive cautiously in construction zones, along detours and selected alternate routes, the NDOT said.