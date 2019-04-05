LINCOLN – Work is scheduled to start on Monday, weather permitting, on repairing Nebraska Highway 66 from South Bend to Nebraska Highway 50, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced.
Work will include grading, culverts, replacing guardrails, bridge repair, milling, and asphalt resurfacing, said Dewaine Knutson, project manager.
Throughout the construction period, traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers, he said.
Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln was awarded the $3,712,613 contract for the work, which covers approximately five miles.
The anticipated completion is this October, Knutson said.
Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through construction zones and to expect delays.