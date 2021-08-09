Wyoming woman sentenced for stomping on meth pipes

PLATTSMOUTH – A Wyoming woman who stomped on meth pipes and poured milk on them in Cass County learned Monday that she would spend one year in state prison.
Bobbie M. Torres, 61, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea and sentencing hearings. The Cheyenne, Wyo., resident pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors dismissed a Class III felony charge of possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person in exchange for her plea.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was on duty on July 22 when he noticed a truck parked on the side of Highway 75 near the intersection with Highway 34 by Union. He saw a woman walking a dog by the truck and a man standing by the vehicle. The trooper pulled over to see if they needed any assistance.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said the deputy became suspicious after he heard conflicting stories from Torres and the male driver. The male said they were driving from Cheyenne to Missouri, while Torres said they were heading from Wyoming to Tennessee to see their daughters.
The trooper asked the male for routine vehicle information, but the driver was unable to provide the necessary paperwork to him. The trooper became suspicious about the possible presence of drugs and told the man he would be asking a drug dog to come to the scene. The man then relayed that information to Torres.
Sunde said Torres returned to the truck and removed three methamphetamine pipes. The trooper said she then stomped on the pipes and poured milk on them in an effort to destroy evidence.
Authorities conducted a search of the vehicle and found several knives. They also learned both people had extensive criminal backgrounds. Both were arrested and taken to Cass County Jail.
Sunde told the court during the sentencing hearing that Torres had a criminal history that was 35 pages long. He said she had accumulated multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions in numerous states during her lifetime.
People charged with Class IV felonies often receive a sentence of probation, but Sunde said that amount of criminal history caused the state to recommend a prison term.
“This sentence is certainly warranted with someone of that track record,” Sunde said.
Judge Michael Smith followed the plea agreement recommendations from both the state and defense. He ordered Torres to serve one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. She will receive credit for 19 days she has spent in custody. Smith also waived the post-release supervision requirement for her.