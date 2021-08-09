Wyoming woman sentenced for stomping on meth pipes

PLATTSMOUTH – A Wyoming woman who stomped on meth pipes and poured milk on them in Cass County learned Monday that she would spend one year in state prison.

Bobbie M. Torres, 61, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea and sentencing hearings. The Cheyenne, Wyo., resident pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors dismissed a Class III felony charge of possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person in exchange for her plea.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was on duty on July 22 when he noticed a truck parked on the side of Highway 75 near the intersection with Highway 34 by Union. He saw a woman walking a dog by the truck and a man standing by the vehicle. The trooper pulled over to see if they needed any assistance.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said the deputy became suspicious after he heard conflicting stories from Torres and the male driver. The male said they were driving from Cheyenne to Missouri, while Torres said they were heading from Wyoming to Tennessee to see their daughters.