Yoga offers benefits for "mind, body, spirit," local teacher says

PLATTSMOUTH – Carolyn Kruger, a new Plattsmouth resident, recently found a place that makes her feel right at home.

Kruger, who took yoga classes elsewhere in the past, attended her first class at Serenity Yoga and Wellness, 116 S. Sixth St.

“It was great. It was calming and peaceful. It was a good workout.”

Being new to town, Kruger feels it’s important to be physically active at all times of the year.

“Now I have a place to go in the wintertime. Plus, it’s nice to do it with others.”

Serenity Yoga, owned and operated by Michelle Brannan, teaches various yoga classes weekly.

Yoga provides benefits for the “mind, body and spirit,” she said.

“It’s calming, but it’s working the body at the same time. Your body becomes more flexible, you sleep better, and it targets all aspects of stress. It’s extremely helpful and compliments other physical activity.”

Brannan started practicing over 20 years ago and began teaching it 16 years ago.

It will be three years ago this December since she opened her business in Plattsmouth and it’s been two years in the current downtown location.

“I love it so much I want to share it with everyone,” Brannan said.

Some may feel intimidated by yoga, that they’re not flexible or strong enough, she said.

That quickly changes in her classes, Brannan said.

“By the end of the first session, you’ll notice the difference for sure.”

According to her new fall schedule, there are specific yoga classes on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, a sunrise class on Friday mornings, plus classes on selected Saturdays.

There are special events outside the classroom, also, plus a selection of yoga-related items for sale.

Among her students who have rave reviews are Ashley Scurlocke of Bellevue and her sister-in-law Amie Scurlocke of Papillion.

“It’s a way to unwind and forge about the outside world,” Amie said.

“It helps with flexibility,” Ashley added.

The complete fall schedule, which people can begin at any time, is on the Serenity Facebook page.

People interested in taking classes must call Brannan at 402-227-5697 at least one hour before class time and at least one week in advance of a special event.

“For the mind, body and spirit, there are benefits,” she said.