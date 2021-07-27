Young and old take a walk through time

PLATTSMOUTH – The day was hot and humid, perhaps a fitting backdrop to recall a time before air conditioning.

It was “A Walk Through Time” at the Rock Hill Windmill Event Center last weekend, an event that showed young and old how early Americans helped shape this country.

And, it wasn’t always easy, especially during the hot summer months with pesky insects forcing people to wear long-sleeved wool clothes.

“They would rather wear that than be bitten by mosquitoes,” said Del Hervey, local historian. “There were many more important things to think about than personal comfort.”

“They didn’t know any different,” added Billy Hayes, who portrayed George Shannon, the youngest member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

According to Hayes, Shannon was let off along a river to round up ponies for inland travel. Upon his return to the selected pickup site, the expedition was apparently gone, or so Shannon thought.

For many days he walked mile after mile downstream hoping to catch up with the others – without success. And, rations were running low.