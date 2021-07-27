Young and old take a walk through time

PLATTSMOUTH – The day was hot and humid, perhaps a fitting backdrop to recall a time before air conditioning.
It was “A Walk Through Time” at the Rock Hill Windmill Event Center last weekend, an event that showed young and old how early Americans helped shape this country.
And, it wasn’t always easy, especially during the hot summer months with pesky insects forcing people to wear long-sleeved wool clothes.
“They would rather wear that than be bitten by mosquitoes,” said Del Hervey, local historian. “There were many more important things to think about than personal comfort.”
“They didn’t know any different,” added Billy Hayes, who portrayed George Shannon, the youngest member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
According to Hayes, Shannon was let off along a river to round up ponies for inland travel. Upon his return to the selected pickup site, the expedition was apparently gone, or so Shannon thought.
For many days he walked mile after mile downstream hoping to catch up with the others – without success. And, rations were running low.
“I realized I would never catch up to them, and not having the strength to keep going I would sit by the riverbank and hope another riverboat would come by,” ‘Shannon’ said.
Finally, a boat was coming down the river. It was members of the expedition.
“I was ahead of them the whole way,” he said. “I was separated from them over two weeks.”
Also appearing at the event were descendants of DeWitty, Nebraska’s largest and longest-lasting African-American settlement.
It all started in 1880 when 12 families left Canada for Nebraska influenced by the Homestead Act, and the town grew from there.
At its peak, 166 families lived there. Eventually the Dust Bowl of the 1930s that made farming almost impossible eventually forced the families to leave by 1936.
Many of the descendants would go on to influential positions, such as Thelma DeWitty, first black public school teacher in Washington state, and Dorothy DeWitty, first black woman to serve on the city council in Tulsa, Okla.
Butch Bouvier, an organizer, felt the two-day event was a success.
“It was a success in that we educated a lot of people, the numbers of people were solid, and they liked it,” he said. “You put these together and it has to be a success.”