Young burglar doesn't get far in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – A young burglar didn’t get very far after being caught in the act.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday responded to a call at a business on West Second Street in Louisville.

The call regarded a burglary in progress there.

According to the sheriff, the business owner was watching a live video feed as the suspect forced entry and stole several items.

The owner responded to the area and observed the suspect fleeing on foot from the scene, Brueggemann said.

The suspect was detained by the owner and a local fire official until deputies could arrive.

The suspect was a 14-year-old male who was released to his mother, Brueggemann said.

The case will be sent to juvenile court, he said.

