Young dancers show their talent at the fair
WEEPING WATER – There’s a lot of good dancers in Cass County. Even little ones just starting out already know some fancy moves.

There are also some talented fashion models.

That was evident last Thursday evening at the 4-H Fashion Show and Performing Arts Contest at the Cass County Fair.

There were seven dance acts and a solo singing number with all the performers trained through Janice’s Dance Studio of Plattsmouth.

Understandably, Jill Eggert, co-owner of the studio now in its 67th year, was quite proud of her students, especially having just one practice to prepare.

“I thought they did a great job,” Eggert said. “It was challenging, but they’re old pros at it now.”

Currently, the studio has 187 kids registered, she said.

“Every year we keep growing,” Eggert said. “Dance is growing.”

All of the performers received purple ribbons for their efforts.

In the fashion show, Kinley Dorr, Halle Dorr and Grace Kraeger participated in Steam Clothing 1 and Clover Kids; Joslyn Stamp and Noel Vulgamott participated in Steam Clothing 2; Hannah Bornemeier and Lucy Backemeyer participated in Shopping in Style; and Abigail Pankonin participated in Upcycled Garment.

