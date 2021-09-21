Young people benefit from having adult mentors, official said

PLATTSMOUTH – Sometimes a student, even with loving parents, may need another adult to talk to, or engage in some fun games.

“I think in our society every student can benefit with another trusted adult in addition to their parents,” said Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools.

He was referring to the importance of the TeamMates mentoring program in which adults, who are high school graduates, and age 18 or over, are matched with an elementary or high school student for frequent visits.

These visits can be as simple as having the adults sit and listen to whatever the student, or mentee, wants to discuss, or perhaps play a game of chess or basketball or board games, etc., according to Hasty.

Perhaps most importantly, it gives the students the feeling that an adult truly cares about their daily lives, besides their parents, he said.

There is a requirement of meeting with their assigned student a minimum of 24 times in a school year, Hasty said.

“They can meet for as short as 15 or 20 minutes at a time, as long as they meet on a regular basis. That’s the key,” he said.