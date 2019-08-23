PLATTSMOUTH – A 7-year-old Plattsmouth youth was struck by a car on Friday afternoon and was treated by EMS personnel and released without further medical treatment needed, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department.
It was at 2:45 p.m. when police and EMS responded to a report of an accident between a vehicle and pedestrian in the 1500 block of West Eighth Avenue.
The investigation concluded that the youth ran in to the roadway in front of a vehicle traveling eastbound causing that vehicle to strike the youth. The vehicle was driven by a 16 year old, The youth was not using a marked crosswalk when the incident occurred. It was determined there was no improper, or reckless driving on the part of the 16 year old, with no citations being issued, according to the police report.